Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Ready to pop into the oven

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2022 06:31 PM

Bread makers call for price hike

A worker at Sherry 1 in Quezon City prepares to bake bread and pastries on Wednesday. Various groups called on the government to allow community bakeries to raise prices and receive aid and fuel subsidy due to the rising prices of wheat and other raw materials. 

Read More:  bread   pandesal   pandesal industry   community bakers   baker   inflation  