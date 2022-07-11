Home  >  Business

DTI-Consumer Protection Group monitors prices of goods

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 11 2022 05:01 PM

Regulating prices of consumer goods

A grocery clerk updates price tags on displayed products at a supermarket in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The Department of Trade and Industry-Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) conducted a special price and supply monitoring of prime commodities. 

