PH employment rate rises

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Queues at recruiting booths are reflected on the sunglasses of a job applicant at a sports facility used as a staging area for a job fair in Caloocan City on Friday. According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released the same day, the employment rate in May 2023 was estimated at 95.7 percent, higher than the reported employment rate in May 2022 at 94.0 percent and in April 2023 at 95.5 percent. Meanwhile, the country's unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in May 2023 from 6.0 percent in May 2022 and 4.5 percent in April 2023.