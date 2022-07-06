Shopping for meat in Bagong Silang Market

MULTIMEDIA

Weighing their money's worth

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A vendor weighs meat at the Bagong Silang Market in Caloocan on Wednesday, a day after the state statistics bureau reported a 6.1 percent inflation rate for June. BPI lead economist Jun Neri warned Wednesday that inflation could further rise if the peso’s depreciation is not checked and the weakening of the currency can make prices rise even faster, hurting consumers and businesses alike.