Selling cooking oil at Pasig Mega Market

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Smaller bottles, lower prices George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 05 2022 08:32 PM Louchell, a 25-year-old market vendor, transfers cooking oil into smaller containers before being sold at a more affordable price at the Pasig City Mega Market on Tuesday. The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday said the inflation rate surged to 6.1 percent in June as food, fuel and transport prices continued to rise, with inflation expected to go higher. Inflation quickens again to 6.1 percent in June; PSA says more price hikes likely Marcos 'disagrees' with 6.1 percent inflation, says inflation largely 'imported' Read More: market oil cooking oil Pasig Mega Market inflation market prices