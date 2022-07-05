Selling cooking oil at Pasig Mega Market

MULTIMEDIA

Smaller bottles, lower prices

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Louchell, a 25-year-old market vendor, transfers cooking oil into smaller containers before being sold at a more affordable price at the Pasig City Mega Market on Tuesday. The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday said the inflation rate surged to 6.1 percent in June as food, fuel and transport prices continued to rise, with inflation expected to go higher.