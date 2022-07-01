Selling and building along Commonwealth

MULTIMEDIA

Market forces at work

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People buy from stalls on a roadside market on Commonwealth Avenue near a construction site for the MRT Line 7, in Quezon City on Friday. Economist and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda on the same day said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. should prioritize addressing inflation and the government could continue the previous administration’s "Build, Build, Build" projects through tax collection efficiency and other means.