Activists call for end to fossil fuel finance on eve of New Global Financial Pact
Handout, Glasgow Actions Team via EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 21 2023 07:49 PM
Activists with the Glasgow Actions Team, 350.org, and other organizations welcome leaders from around the globe to Paris, France by transforming the Eiffel Tower into a massive wind turbine on Tuesday, the eve of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. The action is a statement calling for leaders to end fossil fuel finance in the forthcoming pact, which aims to set foundations for a new global financing architecture to address climate change, biodiversity crisis and development challenges.
