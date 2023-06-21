MULTIMEDIA

Activists call for end to fossil fuel finance on eve of New Global Financial Pact

Handout, Glasgow Actions Team via EPA-EFE

Activists with the Glasgow Actions Team, 350.org, and other organizations welcome leaders from around the globe to Paris, France by transforming the Eiffel Tower into a massive wind turbine on Tuesday, the eve of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. The action is a statement calling for leaders to end fossil fuel finance in the forthcoming pact, which aims to set foundations for a new global financing architecture to address climate change, biodiversity crisis and development challenges.