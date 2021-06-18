Home > Business MULTIMEDIA NEDA chief, economic frontliners get COVID-19 jabs Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 18 2021 07:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Karl Chua poses for photographs on Friday after receiving his first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at Taguig City’s Vaccination Bus during its symbolic rollout at the Philippine Stock Exchange. In a virtual meeting Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth forecast for the Philippine economy to 5.4 percent from the previous projection of 6.9 percent due to the slow recovery aggravated by a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections. IMF cuts Philippine economic growth forecast to 5.4 percent for 2021 NEDA sees 6 to 7 percent growth this year despite lockdowns PH shares join regional decline following hawkish US Fed statement Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine NEDA National Economic Development Authority Philippine Stock Exchange PSE Taguig Vaccination Bus Karl Chua economic frontliners multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/18/21/ph-generates-362000-metric-tones-waste-2020/sports/06/18/21/fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers-gilas-cruises-past-indonesia-en-route-to-blowout-win/spotlight/06/18/21/several-covid-19-patients-who-used-hydroxychloroquine-developed-ear-complications-expert/overseas/06/18/21/bear-shot-dead-after-rampaging-through-japanese-city/overseas/06/18/21/5-convicted-over-mob-attack-on-hong-kong-protesters