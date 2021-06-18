MULTIMEDIA

NEDA chief, economic frontliners get COVID-19 jabs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Karl Chua poses for photographs on Friday after receiving his first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at Taguig City’s Vaccination Bus during its symbolic rollout at the Philippine Stock Exchange. In a virtual meeting Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth forecast for the Philippine economy to 5.4 percent from the previous projection of 6.9 percent due to the slow recovery aggravated by a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections.