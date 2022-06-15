City buses poised to ask for fare hike

Home  >  Business

City buses set to ask for increase in fare amid oil price hike

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2022 09:02 PM

Commuters wait to board buses at the Ayala-EDSA bus stop in Makati City on Wednesday. Following the consecutive oil price hikes in the country, city buses are poised to ask that fare be set at P15 for the first 5 kilometers, and an additional P2.50 for succeeding kilometers. 

