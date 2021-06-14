Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Mandaluyong mall gets seal of safety Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2021 05:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People observe minimum safety protocol at a food court in The Podium mall in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The Safety Seal Certification, a voluntary certification scheme, is being issued by the Department of Trade and Industry to different establishments to affirm compliance in implementing minimum health standards set by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help enhance their operating capacity and economic activity. DTI officials issue ‘safety seal’ for businesses that pass public health standards Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Safety Seal Certification The Podium Mandaluyong DTI Department of Trade and Industry /video/news/06/14/21/cagayan-province-covid-surge-quarantine-deaths/entertainment/06/14/21/watch-friends-treat-patrick-garcia-nikka-martinez-to-a-virtual-baby-shower/entertainment/06/14/21/watch-xian-lim-kim-chiu-go-on-quick-beach-getaway-with-friends/sports/06/14/21/fiba-a-decade-after-youth-team-stint-jordan-heading-suits-up-for-ph-again/news/06/14/21/19-rescued-boat-sulu