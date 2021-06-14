Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Mandaluyong mall gets seal of safety

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2021 05:45 PM

Mandaluyong mall gets seal of safety

People observe minimum safety protocol at a food court in The Podium mall in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The Safety Seal Certification, a voluntary certification scheme, is being issued by the Department of Trade and Industry to different establishments to affirm compliance in implementing minimum health standards set by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help enhance their operating capacity and economic activity.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Safety Seal Certification   The Podium   Mandaluyong   DTI   Department of Trade and Industry  