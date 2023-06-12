MULTIMEDIA
LOOK: Google Doodle marks Philippine Independence Day
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 12 2023 08:55 AM
Google on Monday marked Philippine Independence Day with a special Google Doodle on its search engine page. The animation, which automatically loads for users in the Philippines, features a Philippine flag waving in the wind. When clicked, the Doodle takes the user to a list of pages about the Philippines' declaration of independence from Spain on June 12, 1898.
