PH inflation quickens

Vegetable prices rise amid oil price hike

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Market goers purchase goods at Litex Market in Quezon City on Wednesday as vegetable prices rose due to the oil price hike. The Department of Trade and Industry is looking into "minimizing" charges for manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities, as inflation quickens further to 5.4 percent in May.