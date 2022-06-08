PH inflation quickens

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Vegetable prices rise amid oil price hike Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 08 2022 04:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Market goers purchase goods at Litex Market in Quezon City on Wednesday as vegetable prices rose due to the oil price hike. The Department of Trade and Industry is looking into "minimizing" charges for manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities, as inflation quickens further to 5.4 percent in May. PH economy likely to grow by 5.7 percent in 2022 but risks linger: World Bank Ilang klase ng gulay, may P20 taas-presyo sa ilang palengke sa Metro Manila Read More: market vegetables economy GDP gross domestic product price hike inflation Philippine economy business /news/06/08/22/doh-renews-veto-call-vs-vape-bill/life/06/08/22/food-shorts-filipino-food-festival-muji-coffee/entertainment/06/08/22/fearless-anji-salvacion-reflects-on-journey-after-pbb-win/news/06/08/22/bangkay-ng-lalaking-nakagapos-natagpuan-sa-iloilo/spotlight/06/08/22/ph-foreign-policy-made-more-dynamic-under-duterte-analyst