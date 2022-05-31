Market rice delivery

MULTIMEDIA

Staple delivery

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers unload sacks of rice at a public market in Makati City on Tuesday. Outgoing Agriculture Secretary William Dar said recently the incoming Marcos administration will inherit an agriculture sector that is "gasping for breath,” and has been “underbudgeted, neglected all these 30 years.”

