Market rice delivery

MULTIMEDIA

Staple delivery

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2022 10:08 PM

Workers unload sacks of rice at a public market in Makati City on Tuesday. Outgoing Agriculture Secretary William Dar said recently the incoming Marcos administration will inherit an agriculture sector that is "gasping for breath," and has been "underbudgeted, neglected all these 30 years."

Marcos administration to inherit 'gasping for breath' agri sector: Dar

Congress asked to institutionalize group tasked to curb agri product smuggling