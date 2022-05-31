Home  >  Business

Staple delivery

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2022 10:08 PM

Market rice delivery

Workers unload sacks of rice at a public market in Makati City on Tuesday. Outgoing Agriculture Secretary William Dar said recently the incoming Marcos administration will inherit an agriculture sector that is "gasping for breath," and has been "underbudgeted, neglected all these 30 years."

