Harvesting shrimp in Manila Bay

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Harvesting buckets of shrimp Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2022 05:25 PM Workers carry buckets of salty shrimp harvested from Manila Bay at a fish port in Tangos, Navotas City on Tuesday. Oceana Philippines campaign and research director Atty. Rhea Yray-Frossard told TeleRadyo Tuesday that fishermen are still among the poorest people in the Philippines as they expressed concern over the declining catch of fishermen. Group sounds alarm on declining fish catch in PH, says waters overfished Read More: fishermen salty fish Manila Bay navotas fisherfolk