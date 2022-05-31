Harvesting shrimp in Manila Bay

MULTIMEDIA

Harvesting buckets of shrimp

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers carry buckets of salty shrimp harvested from Manila Bay at a fish port in Tangos, Navotas City on Tuesday. Oceana Philippines campaign and research director Atty. Rhea Yray-Frossard told TeleRadyo Tuesday that fishermen are still among the poorest people in the Philippines as they expressed concern over the declining catch of fishermen.