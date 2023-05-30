Modernizing the PH salt industry

MULTIMEDIA

Congress approves ‘Philippine Salt Industry Development Act’

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Salt vendors arrange mounds of salt, as workers carry sacks of salt supply to be sold at a public market in Marikina City on Tuesday. The House of Representatives approved House Bill 8278 or the "Philippine Salt Industry Development Act," on third and final reading, creating the Philippine Salt Industry Development Council (PSIDC) tasked to address the declining salt production in the Philippines through the implementation of a roadmap that would accelerate the modernization and industrialization of the Philippine salt industry.