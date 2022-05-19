Home  >  Business

Wheat export ban in effect as India faces heatwave

Sajjad Hussain, AFP

Posted at May 19 2022 06:31 PM

India bans wheat export amid heatwave

A worker loads a sack of wheat on a freight train at Chawa Pail railway station in Khanna, Punjab state on Thursday. India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat, on May 14 announced it would ban exports without special authorization from the government in the face of falling production caused primarily by an extreme heatwave. 

