India bans wheat export amid heatwave

Wheat export ban in effect as India faces heatwave

Sajjad Hussain, AFP

A worker loads a sack of wheat on a freight train at Chawa Pail railway station in Khanna, Punjab state on Thursday. India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat, on May 14 announced it would ban exports without special authorization from the government in the face of falling production caused primarily by an extreme heatwave.