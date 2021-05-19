MULTIMEDIA

Working into dusk

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A worker stands on a scaffolding of a building construction site in Manila on Wednesday. Despite the country easing community quarantine restrictions and reopening the economy, millions of Filipinos are still out of work with the unemployment rate down to 7.1 percent since March 2021, according to a government statistics agency.