Marcos allows additional sugar importation

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2023 12:59 PM

Workers stack sacks of locally produced sugar at a sugar retailer at the Marikina Public Market in Marikina City on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. recently approved the additional importation of up to 150,000 metric tons of sugar in an effort to stabilize the commodity’s price amid continued inflation. 

