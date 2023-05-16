Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Marcos allows additional sugar importation Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 16 2023 12:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers stack sacks of locally produced sugar at a sugar retailer at the Marikina Public Market in Marikina City on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. recently approved the additional importation of up to 150,000 metric tons of sugar in an effort to stabilize the commodity’s price amid continued inflation. Marcos approves importation of up to 150,000 MT of sugar Read More: Sugar sugar importation inflation Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marikina Public Market /sports/05/16/23/kai-sotto-hiroshima-bow-to-chiba-exit-bleague-playoffs/entertainment/05/16/23/look-john-estrada-honors-wife-priscilla-meirelles/sports/05/16/23/tennis-alcaraz-gets-french-open-wake-up-call-in-rome/business/05/16/23/grab-says-ready-to-refund-but-surprised-by-p9-m-fine/news/05/16/23/proof-of-life-measures-for-ofws-in-kuwait-proposed