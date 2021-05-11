MULTIMEDIA

Masked market-goers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People go about their business while wearing face masks and face shields as precaution against COVID-19 in the popular shopping haven Divisoria in Manila on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper business and consumer activity in the country, which recorded its fifth straight quarter of gross domestic product (GDP) contraction and remained in recession in the first quarter with GDP contracting 4.2 percent, albeit an improvement from the 8.3 percent drop the previous quarter.