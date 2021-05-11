Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Masked market-goers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 11 2021 07:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People go about their business while wearing face masks and face shields as precaution against COVID-19 in the popular shopping haven Divisoria in Manila on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper business and consumer activity in the country, which recorded its fifth straight quarter of gross domestic product (GDP) contraction and remained in recession in the first quarter with GDP contracting 4.2 percent, albeit an improvement from the 8.3 percent drop the previous quarter. PH economy shrinks 4.2 percent in 1st quarter but signs of recovery emerge PH posts 4,734 new COVID-19 cases; 12 labs fail to submit data Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask face shield Divisoria shopping market economy spending consumer activity business GDP GDP contraction PH recession Philippine economy Philippines GDP multimedia multimedia photos /news/05/11/21/lockdown-sa-kapitolyo-ng-occ-mindoro-magsisimula-sa-mayo-12/entertainment/05/11/21/got7s-jay-b-signs-with-jay-parks-h1ghr-music/news/05/11/21/groups-launch-endchildmarriage-online-petition-in-ph/entertainment/05/11/21/vice-ganda-umarkila-ng-private-plane-beachfront-sa-nakanselang-bakasyon-para-sana-sa-kaarawan/news/05/11/21/duterte-bangsamoro-biff-cotabato-maguindanao