Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Masked market-goers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 07:05 PM

Masked market-goers

People go about their business while wearing face masks and face shields as precaution against COVID-19 in the popular shopping haven Divisoria in Manila on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper business and consumer activity in the country, which recorded its fifth straight quarter of gross domestic product (GDP) contraction and remained in recession in the first quarter with GDP contracting 4.2 percent, albeit an improvement from the 8.3 percent drop the previous quarter.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   face mask   face shield   Divisoria   shopping   market   economy   spending   consumer activity   business   GDP   GDP contraction   PH recession   Philippine economy   Philippines GDP   multimedia   multimedia photos  