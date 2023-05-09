Home  >  Business

LOOK: Digital driver's license by DICT

Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2023 04:44 PM

This is how the digital driver’s license card will look like.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology will integrate this ID into the government’s "eGov PH app," which they plan to launch by June 2023.

