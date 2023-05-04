LOOK: Tycoons travel with Marcos to meet US biz leaders

MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: 'Magnificent 7' tycoons travel with Marcos to US to meet business leaders

Seven representatives of some of the biggest business conglomerates in the Philippines travel to Washington DC in the United States to accompany President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the chief executive's visit to the US.

From L-R: Kevin Andrew Tan, Lance Gokongwei, Enrique Razon, Teresita Sy-Coson, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Sabin Aboitiz, Ramon Ang. The tycoons, who belong to some of the richest families in the Philippines, met with business leaders and expressed their full support for the Marcos administration.

Republished from the Facebook page of Mr. Kevin Andrew Tan with permission.