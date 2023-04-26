Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Bank urged to stop financing coal and gas Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2023 04:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of activist groups, led by labor leader Leody De Guzman, hold a protest outside the BPI headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday to call attention to the bank’s funding of coal projects. The group said the bank plays a role in the continued existence of fossil fuel projects that worsen the impact of climate change. Read More: BPI climate change climate-vulnerable countries fossil-fuel dirty energy /news/04/26/23/8-anyos-na-na-kidnap-sa-qc-nasagip-sa-pasig/news/04/26/23/brace-for-hotter-days-in-may-pagasa/life/04/26/23/food-shorts-mango-habanero-chicken-and-more/sports/04/26/23/abed-suits-up-for-shopify-rebellion-at-berlin-major/business/04/26/23/agri-dept-to-reevaluate-asf-protocols-official