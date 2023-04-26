MULTIMEDIA

Bank urged to stop financing coal and gas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of activist groups, led by labor leader Leody De Guzman, hold a protest outside the BPI headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday to call attention to the bank’s funding of coal projects. The group said the bank plays a role in the continued existence of fossil fuel projects that worsen the impact of climate change.