Bank urged to stop financing coal and gas

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2023 04:37 PM

Members of activist groups, led by labor leader Leody De Guzman, hold a protest outside the BPI headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday to call attention to the bank’s funding of coal projects. The group said the bank plays a role in the continued existence of fossil fuel projects that worsen the impact of climate change.

