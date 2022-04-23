Home  >  Business

Manufacturers seeking price increase

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 23 2022 03:25 PM

Workers put up tents at the San Fernando city public market in La Union on Saturday. Due to distribution costs as fuel products soar, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) confirmed that some manufacturers of basic needs and prime commodities submitted their requests for a price increase, but stated that there is no recommendation to adjust prices.

