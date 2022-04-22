Autonomous ride-hailing service in China

MULTIMEDIA

No drivers needed

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

A worker cleans near a fleet of self-driving cars during a media tour of Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing services known as Apollo Go at the Apollo Park in Beijing, China on Friday. Baidu, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence companies, has begun its commercialized autonomous car service in eight cities known locally as Luobo Kuaipao in China which covers 350 kilometers of road and includes 600 pick-up and drop-off points in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone.