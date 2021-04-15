MULTIMEDIA

Curious cyclist

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A cyclist watches men working on the truss of Lambingan bridge in Sta. Ana, Manila on Thursday as essential and priority construction work is allowed to operate at full capacity amid the ongoing modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Metro Manila was put under the less stringent quarantine qualification on April 12 until the end of the month as the Philippine economy reels from the COVID-19 virus, with the previous 2-week enhanced community quarantine costing a P180-billion economic loss.