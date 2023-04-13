Home  >  Business

Checking out car tech at MIAS 2023

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2023 07:26 PM

MIAS 2023 opens

Show-goers look at vehicles on display during the Manila International Auto Show in Pasay City on Thursday. On its 18th edition, themed "Shaping Mobility", the trade show feature the latest technologies in transportation, from EVs and hybrids, to vintage car collections, and other related features in the automotive industry. 

