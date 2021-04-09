MULTIMEDIA

Last-minute market shopping

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Residents rush to a public market in Novaliches, Quezon City on Friday to buy food and supplies before the start of curfew hours imposed in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces as part of efforts against the spread of COVID-19, which has put a strain on economic activities. Recent government data showed a slight ease in inflation in March driven by a slower movement in price of food and non-alcoholic beverage with the consumer price index at 4.6 percent, slightly slower from the 4.7 percent in February.