Electric buses tapped for LRT-1- PITX shuttle service

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Shuttle service from LRT-1 to PITX opens for pilot run ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2022 04:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Officials of Light Rail Manila Corporation (LMRC) and the Global Electric Transport (GET) launch a shuttle service from LRT-1 EDSA Station to Manila Bay ASEANA using Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport (COMET) mini buses, on Tuesday. The pilot implementation of the shuttle service will be available to LRT-1 Riders club using membership passes of P50 for 1-day pass, P150 for 1 week and Php 500 for a month. Read More: Light Rail Manila Corporation LMRC Global Electric Transport (GET) Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport (COMET). Electric bus Macapagal Avenue LRT-1 PITX /overseas/03/29/22/us-to-further-target-russian-warfare-capabilities/spotlight/03/29/22/drug-war-victims-kin-vow-to-pursue-charges-against-duterte/news/03/29/22/3-umanoy-kasapi-ng-npa-napatay-sa-davao-de-oro/news/03/29/22/taal-evacuees-bumabalik-sa-danger-zone-para-maghanapbuhay/news/03/29/22/ph-daily-virus-cases-to-rise-if-public-relaxes-protocol-adherence-doh