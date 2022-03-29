Home  >  Business

Shuttle service from LRT-1 to PITX opens for pilot run

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2022 04:33 PM

Electric buses tapped for LRT-1- PITX shuttle service

Officials of Light Rail Manila Corporation (LMRC) and the Global Electric Transport (GET) launch a shuttle service from LRT-1 EDSA Station to Manila Bay ASEANA using Community Optimized Managed Electric Transport (COMET) mini buses, on Tuesday. The pilot implementation of the shuttle service will be available to LRT-1 Riders club using membership passes of P50 for 1-day pass, P150 for 1 week and Php 500 for a month.

