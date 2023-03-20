Home > Business MULTIMEDIA PH inflation seen easing by 3rd quarter of 2023 Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 20 2023 05:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A customer pays for an order of chicken at a market in Quezon City on Monday. Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno conveyed optimism that inflation would ease to 4 percent by the third quarter of the year during a forum with journalists on Monday. The country's inflation rate was 8.7 percent in January and 8.6 percent in February. Read More: Philippine inflation Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno 4 percent /sports/03/20/23/us-rips-cuba-to-reach-world-baseball-classic-final/sports/03/20/23/tennis-alcaraz-routs-medvedev-for-indian-wells-title/sports/03/20/23/ncaa-omipon-shines-as-perpetual-help-makes-final-4/overseas/03/20/23/china-says-icc-should-avoid-double-standards-after-putin-warrant/news/03/20/23/philippines-to-announce-new-bases-us-soldiers-can-use