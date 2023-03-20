Home  >  Business

PH inflation seen easing by 3rd quarter of 2023

A customer pays for an order of chicken at a market in Quezon City on Monday. Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno conveyed optimism that inflation would ease to 4 percent by the third quarter of the year during a forum with journalists on Monday. The country's inflation rate was 8.7 percent in January and 8.6 percent in February. 

