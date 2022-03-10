Home  >  Business

Motorists line up to gas up

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 10 2022 10:01 PM | Updated as of Mar 10 2022 10:06 PM

Cheaper gas brings long lines to gas station

Motorists gas up at a gasoline station in Cainta, Rizal on Thursday, as the firm rolled back its prices amid rising fuel costs due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Fuel prices are expected to further increase the following week, with the Philippines being a major importer of petroleum products. 

