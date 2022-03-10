Cheaper gas brings long lines to gas station

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Motorists line up to gas up Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 10 2022 10:01 PM | Updated as of Mar 10 2022 10:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorists gas up at a gasoline station in Cainta, Rizal on Thursday, as the firm rolled back its prices amid rising fuel costs due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Fuel prices are expected to further increase the following week, with the Philippines being a major importer of petroleum products. DBM releases P3 billion for fuel subsidy, discount Aside from price, PH urged to focus on oil supply security Read More: Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict oil prices gas prices oil price hike gas /overseas/03/10/22/taiwan-says-china-closed-off-part-of-s-china-sea-to-look-for-crashed-plane/spotlight/03/10/22/campaign-strategist-celebrity-endorsers-a-big-plus-to-campaigns/video/life/03/10/22/alam-nyo-ba-barko-tila-napreserba-sa-ilalim-ng-dagat/life/03/10/22/meet-veejay-floresca-viral-pageant-fan-now-a-candidate/video/entertainment/03/10/22/bigating-harapan-sa-the-broken-marriage-vow-pinuri