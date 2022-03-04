Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Kadamay calls on government to impose price control on goods Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 04 2022 08:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) write up a list of prices of goods being sold at the San Roque Public Market in Quezon City during a “price hike protest” on Friday. The group is calling on the government to impose a price control on goods and higher wages for workers. Inflation steady at 3 percent in February Read More: Kadamay price price hike protest Sitio San Roque /video/business/03/05/22/how-localized-markets-can-mitigate-rising-oil-prices/overseas/03/05/22/hk-now-has-worlds-highest-covid-death-rate-data-show/news/03/05/22/duterte-on-drug-war-probe-ako-na-bahala-sa-kaso-ko/news/03/05/22/facing-long-odds-in-cagayan-isko-inspired-by-zelenskyy/sports/03/05/22/john-salley-on-fil-am-nba-stars-filipino-fans