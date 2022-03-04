MULTIMEDIA

Kadamay calls on government to impose price control on goods

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) write up a list of prices of goods being sold at the San Roque Public Market in Quezon City during a “price hike protest” on Friday. The group is calling on the government to impose a price control on goods and higher wages for workers.