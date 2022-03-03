Chinese envoy visits Manila bridge project

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Chinese ambassador visits China-funded Binondo-Intramuros bridge George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 03 2022 08:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian leads a group climbing a flight of stairs during an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila on Thursday. The China-funded bridge which started construction in July 2018 is expected to be completed this year. Read More: Huang Xilian Chinese Ambassador build build build infrastructure Intramuros-Binondo Bridge /news/03/05/22/duterte-on-drug-war-probe-ako-na-bahala-sa-kaso-ko/news/03/05/22/facing-long-odds-in-cagayan-isko-inspired-by-zelenskyy/sports/03/05/22/john-salley-on-fil-am-nba-stars-filipino-fans/news/03/05/22/leni-using-renewables-a-priority-not-nuclear-energy/video/business/03/05/22/transport-group-if-p12-minimum-fare-okd-wed-be-happy