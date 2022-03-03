Chinese envoy visits Manila bridge project

MULTIMEDIA

Chinese ambassador visits China-funded Binondo-Intramuros bridge

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian leads a group climbing a flight of stairs during an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Binondo-Intramuros bridge in Manila on Thursday. The China-funded bridge which started construction in July 2018 is expected to be completed this year.