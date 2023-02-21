Price check in San Juan market

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Checking suggested retail prices in San Juan Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 21 2023 06:17 PM | Updated as of Feb 21 2023 10:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (R) checks the prices of various meat and produce along with MMDA Chairman Romando Artes (3rd from right) and DTI Assistant Secretary Ann Claire Cabochan (2nd from right) at the Agora Public Market on Tuesday. The local government along with the MMDA and DTI inspected the market the market to ensure vendors are complying with the suggested retail price set by authorities for commodities to protect consumers. Govt focusing on aid to poor, vulnerable amid high inflation: NEDA Read More: SRP suggested retail price Agora Public Market San Juan consumer protection commodities MMDA DTI San Juan Francis Zamora Romando Artes Ann Claire Cabochan market market price /overseas/02/22/23/syria-family-takes-in-baby-born-under-quake-rubble/business/02/22/23/rcep-to-expand-market-access-attract-investments-diokno/spotlight/02/22/23/narwhals-climate-vulnerable-winter-feeding-crucial-for-survival-study/business/02/22/23/govt-urged-boost-anti-smuggling-drive-after-senate-oks-rcep/news/02/22/23/p144-m-halaga-ng-pekeng-sigarilyo-nasabat-sa-maynila