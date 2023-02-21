Home  >  Business

Checking suggested retail prices in San Juan

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 21 2023 06:17 PM | Updated as of Feb 21 2023 10:50 PM

Price check in San Juan market

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora (R) checks the prices of various meat and produce along with MMDA Chairman Romando Artes (3rd from right) and DTI Assistant Secretary Ann Claire Cabochan (2nd from right) at the Agora Public Market on Tuesday. The local government along with the MMDA and DTI inspected the market the market to ensure vendors are complying with the suggested retail price set by authorities for commodities to protect consumers. 

