Shopping in Farmers Market

MULTIMEDIA
Busy market day
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 19 2022 05:10 PM | Updated as of Feb 19 2022 05:20 PM
Vendors tend to customers at the Farmers Market in Cubao, Quezon City on Saturday, days after Fitch Ratings affirmed the Philippines' investment-grade BBB rating, a notch above minimum investment grade. Fitch said it expects the economy to grow 6.9 percent in 2022 and 7 percent next year supported by the pick-up in vaccination rates, falling COVID-19 infections, normalizing economic activities, infrastructure spending, remittances and export, among others.
