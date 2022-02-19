Shopping in Farmers Market

MULTIMEDIA

Busy market day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vendors tend to customers at the Farmers Market in Cubao, Quezon City on Saturday, days after Fitch Ratings affirmed the Philippines' investment-grade BBB rating, a notch above minimum investment grade. Fitch said it expects the economy to grow 6.9 percent in 2022 and 7 percent next year supported by the pick-up in vaccination rates, falling COVID-19 infections, normalizing economic activities, infrastructure spending, remittances and export, among others.