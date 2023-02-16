MULTIMEDIA

Repacking sugar

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Workers repack different types of sugar at a store in Visayas Avenue Wet And Dry Public Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The Sugar Regulatory Administration recently approved the importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar for 2023 to augment the local supply and curb the rising retail price of the sweetener in markets.