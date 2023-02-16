Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Repacking sugar Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 16 2023 05:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers repack different types of sugar at a store in Visayas Avenue Wet And Dry Public Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The Sugar Regulatory Administration recently approved the importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar for 2023 to augment the local supply and curb the rising retail price of the sweetener in markets. Sugar imports to hurt industry, won't affect prices: group Regulator approves importing 440-k metric tons of sugar for 2023 Read More: sugar sugar import wet and dry market Sugar Regulatory Administration /business/02/16/23/dotr-eyes-bundling-mrt-3-ops-maintenance-with-lrt-2/entertainment/02/16/23/look-beabadoobee-shares-moments-in-ph-in-new-mv/news/02/16/23/chartered-flight-na-umanoy-di-ininspeksyon-iniimbestigahan/overseas/02/16/23/turkey-detains-man-trying-to-kidnap-baby-after-quake/life/02/16/23/catriona-gray-sam-milby-are-engaged