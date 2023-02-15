Roadside produce

Home  >  Business

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2023 07:55 PM

A vegetable vendor tends to her roadside stall at Quinta Market in Manila on Wednesday. Experts say one way of dampening inflation in the country is to strengthen the agriculture sector by boosting productivity to ensure food security instead of relying mainly on imports. 

