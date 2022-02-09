Patiently waiting for customers amid Alert Level 2

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Waiting by the roadside Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 09 2022 09:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A street vendor in Baseco, Manila waits for customers on Wednesday against a backdrop of high-rise buildings as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently urged the government to deescalate to the lowest Alert Level and open up the economy “so business can prosper and people can do better in life.” Gov't urged to trim down alert level system to 3-step: adviser Metro Manila expected to ease more COVID-19 curbs Read More: coronavirus street vendors Baseco Manila COVID-19 MSME micro small medium enterprise Alert Level 2 Alert Level System coronavirus Alert Level 1 /entertainment/02/09/22/bini-trends-with-performance-of-fan-favorite-na-na-na/spotlight/02/09/22/election-lawyers-call-out-comelecs-permit-requirement/news/02/09/22/pacquiao-nangako-kontra-korapsyon-at-libreng-pabahay/news/02/09/22/low-power-demand-on-election-day-may-ensure-enough-supply-but/entertainment/02/09/22/what-songs-to-expect-from-hes-into-her-season-2