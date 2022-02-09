Patiently waiting for customers amid Alert Level 2

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting by the roadside

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A street vendor in Baseco, Manila waits for customers on Wednesday against a backdrop of high-rise buildings as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently urged the government to deescalate to the lowest Alert Level and open up the economy “so business can prosper and people can do better in life.”