Home  >  Business

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting by the roadside

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 09 2022 09:32 PM

Patiently waiting for customers amid Alert Level 2

A street vendor in Baseco, Manila waits for customers on Wednesday against a backdrop of high-rise buildings as Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 2. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently urged the government to deescalate to the lowest Alert Level and open up the economy “so business can prosper and people can do better in life.” 

Read More:  coronavirus   street vendors   Baseco   Manila   COVID-19   MSME   micro small medium enterprise   Alert Level 2   Alert Level System   coronavirus   Alert Level 1  