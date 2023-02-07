MULTIMEDIA

Chinese expected to lift Thailand tourism

Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Tourist groups visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, one of Bangkok's most popular tourist attractions in Thailand on Tuesday. Thailand's tourism and business-related activities are in recovery, stimulated by the influx of Chinese tourists with an expected five million Chinese visitors in 2023 as Chinese travel agencies resume outbound group tours after authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions.