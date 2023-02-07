Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Chinese expected to lift Thailand tourism Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE Posted at Feb 07 2023 07:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tourist groups visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, one of Bangkok's most popular tourist attractions in Thailand on Tuesday. Thailand's tourism and business-related activities are in recovery, stimulated by the influx of Chinese tourists with an expected five million Chinese visitors in 2023 as Chinese travel agencies resume outbound group tours after authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions. Read More: coronavirus restrictions COVID-19 restrictions Chinese tourists Thailand tourism Emerald Buddha Bangkok /entertainment/02/07/23/angbeki-reunited-in-baptism-of-panganibans-baby/news/02/07/23/afp-gearing-up-for-ph-us-balikatan-exercises-in-april/video/news/02/07/23/higit-1-m-doses-ng-bivalent-vaccines-ido-donate-sa-ph/video/news/02/07/23/2-sa-4-na-puganteng-hapon-na-deport-na/news/02/07/23/dnd-afp-defend-military-expansion-deal-with-us