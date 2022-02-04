Home  >  Business

Waiting for customers under Alert Level 2

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2022 09:36 PM

Looking to bring business up

Business owners wait for customers at their al-fresco dining set-up in Makati on Friday. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently expressed his gratitude to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for placing Metro Manila under lower COVID-19 restrictions to help businesses and the economy. 

