Looking to bring business up

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Waiting for customers under Alert Level 2 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2022 09:36 PM Business owners wait for customers at their al-fresco dining set-up in Makati on Friday. Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion recently expressed his gratitude to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for placing Metro Manila under lower COVID-19 restrictions to help businesses and the economy. January inflation at 3 percent; PSA shifts to 2018 as base year Palace adviser, OCTA fellow ask gov't to start pandemic exit plan