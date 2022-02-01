Bringing lucky charms online

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Reaching out to online customers on Chinese New Year Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 01 2022 05:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A store owner selling charms in Binondo, Manila begins her vlog to reach out to online buyers on Chinese New Year, Tuesday. This is the second straight year Lunar New Year celebrations have been prohibited in Manila’s Chinatown, adversely affecting the shops and businesses in the area as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. PH reports 9,493 more COVID cases, 28.8pct positivity rate Keep up ‘bayanihan, malasakit’, Duterte urges Pinoys on Chinese New Year Read More: Chinese New Year Lunar New Year Year of the Tiger Binondo Manila Chinatown vlog lucky charms /business/02/01/22/businesses-call-for-pandemic-exit-plan/business/02/01/22/india-to-tax-crypto-profits/news/02/01/22/lalaki-pinugutan-ng-ulo-ipinarada-sa-kalsada/news/02/01/22/patay-na-sanggol-natagpuan-sa-ilog-sa-misamis-oriental/news/02/01/22/day-1-ng-alert-level-2-mga-pamilya-namasyal-sa-mga-mall-parke