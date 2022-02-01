Bringing lucky charms online

MULTIMEDIA

Reaching out to online customers on Chinese New Year

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A store owner selling charms in Binondo, Manila begins her vlog to reach out to online buyers on Chinese New Year, Tuesday. This is the second straight year Lunar New Year celebrations have been prohibited in Manila’s Chinatown, adversely affecting the shops and businesses in the area as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.