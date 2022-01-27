PH economic growth exceeds target in 2021

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA Construction underway as PH logs faster-than-expected economic growth Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 27 2022 05:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Construction moves forward for a commercial establishment in Quezon City on Thursday, the same day the Philippine Statistics Authority announced a faster-than-expected GDP growth rate. The statistics bureau on Thursday said the country posted a 5.6 percent growth rate in 2021, exceeding the government's own 5 to 5.5 percent target, as looser COVID-19 restrictions propelled recovery. Philippine economy grows 5.6 percent in 2021, exceeds target Read More: economy construction PSA Philippine Statistics Authority GDP Philippine GDP growth rate gross domestic product /sports/01/27/22/3-way-battle-seen-for-2nd-place-in-sea-games/business/01/27/22/presyo-ng-asukal-harina-tumaas-sa-ilang-palengke/entertainment/01/27/22/kelley-day-denies-rumor-linking-her-to-tom-rodriguez/overseas/01/27/22/fukushima-nuclear-plant-sued-over-thyroid-cancer-claim/sports/01/27/22/ej-obiena-withdraws-from-init-indoor-meeting