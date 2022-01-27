PH economic growth exceeds target in 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Construction underway as PH logs faster-than-expected economic growth

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Construction moves forward for a commercial establishment in Quezon City on Thursday, the same day the Philippine Statistics Authority announced a faster-than-expected GDP growth rate. The statistics bureau on Thursday said the country posted a 5.6 percent growth rate in 2021, exceeding the government's own 5 to 5.5 percent target, as looser COVID-19 restrictions propelled recovery.