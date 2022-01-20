ADB concerned with pandemic’s effects on PH employment

Home > Business MULTIMEDIA COVID-19's long-term effects key concern for PH growth George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 20 2022 09:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A homeless man sits beside a creek along Recto St. in Divisoria market in Manila on Thursday as pedestrians pass by. Preliminary results of the Asian Development Bank’s COVID-19 Country Assessment report shows the Philippines lagging its neighbors in a return to pre-pandemic growth rates with long-term effects of the pandemic on employment being a key concern. Philippines lags neighbors in returning to pre-pandemic growth rates: ADB study Read More: coronavirus COVID19 employment pandemic employment ADB Asian Development Bank COVID-19 Country Assessment report COCOA growth /sports/01/20/22/barty-osaka-one-win-away-from-fourth-round-showdown/news/01/20/22/bello-slams-sara-dutertes-mandatory-military-service-proposal/entertainment/01/20/22/housemates-nag-audition-bilang-pbb-supervisors/news/01/20/22/bicol-logs-record-high-new-covid-19-cases/news/01/20/22/pacquiao-to-boost-social-media-presence-to-fight-trolls