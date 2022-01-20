Home  >  Business

COVID-19's long-term effects key concern for PH growth

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2022 09:25 PM

ADB concerned with pandemic’s effects on PH employment

A homeless man sits beside a creek along Recto St. in Divisoria market in Manila on Thursday as pedestrians pass by. Preliminary results of the Asian Development Bank’s COVID-19 Country Assessment report shows the Philippines lagging its neighbors in a return to pre-pandemic growth rates with long-term effects of the pandemic on employment being a key concern. 

