Unloading the sweet stuff

PH set to import sugar despite higher production

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A vendor unloads a sack of sugar before accommodating customers at Bagong Silang Public Market in Caloocan on Thursday. The Sugar Regulatory Administration is preparing to import 450,000 metric tons of sugar this year despite higher local sugar production to meet demand, according to officials.