Peryas still closed as NCR remains under Alert Level 3

MULTIMEDIA

Businesses under kid amusement industry still closed due to COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news
Posted at Jan 19 2022 06:24 PM

A buko salad vendor passes by a shuttered carnival in Pasay on Wednesday as the capital region remains under Alert Level 3 until the end of the month in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Along with SMEs, the kid amusement industry which includes carnivals and playgrounds among others is one of the heaviest hit during the pandemic as it is characterized as high-risk for transmission.

Metro Manila, other areas to keep COVID-19 Alert 3 until end of January