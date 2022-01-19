Peryas still closed as NCR remains under Alert Level 3

MULTIMEDIA

Businesses under kid amusement industry still closed due to COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

A buko salad vendor passes by a shuttered carnival in Pasay on Wednesday as the capital region remains under Alert Level 3 until the end of the month in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Along with SMEs, the kid amusement industry which includes carnivals and playgrounds among others is one of the heaviest hit during the pandemic as it is characterized as high-risk for transmission.