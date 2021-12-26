Home  >  Business

A death, a fried towel, and other top stories in PH business

Posted at Dec 26 2021 03:19 PM

A scion of the Philippines' richest family passes away at a very young age, a Pinoy startup makes waves with stylish but affordable prefab tiny houses, the world's biggest brand in furniture arrives in the country, and a titan in telecommunications retires from the industry. These are some of the most-read stories in ABS-CBN's business section this year.

 
