National ID, pay cuts, Villar and revenge travel: the most viewed business stories of 2022

ABS-CBN News

Inflation and the peso's depreciation made people's lives difficult in 2022 but it was the National ID, the stock exchange closing its trading floor, and salary hikes and pay cuts that were some of the most viewed business stories on ABS-CBN this year. The takeover of the airwaves once used by the kapamilya network by the Philippines’ richest man was another, as were storis on airline ticket discounts as Filipinos emerged from the pandemic with revenge travel on their minds.