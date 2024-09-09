CREATE MORE bill passes Senate on final reading | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
CREATE MORE bill passes Senate on final reading
CREATE MORE bill passes Senate on final reading
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 09, 2024 06:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Senate
|
CREATE MORE bill
|
corporate income taxes
|
BPO
|
tax incentives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.