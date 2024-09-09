ADB chief announces resignation to take effect next year | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Business

Business

ADB chief announces resignation to take effect next year

ADB chief announces resignation to take effect next year

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ADB
|
Asian Development Bank
|
resignation
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.