HONOR launches ‘thinnest’ folding phone | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Brand News - Business

Brand News - Business

HONOR launches ‘thinnest’ folding phone

HONOR launches ‘thinnest’ folding phone

Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

NOTE:  BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.
Read More:
ABSNews
|
folding phone
|
IFA Berlin
|
smartphone
|
HONOR Magic V3
|
HONOR Magic V2
|
flagship phone
|
premium phone
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.