Customs collections reach almost P615 billion | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
Customs collections reach almost P615 billion
Customs collections reach almost P615 billion
Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 06, 2024 04:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Customs
|
Bureau of Customs
|
Customs collections
|
revenue collection
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.